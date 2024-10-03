By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 14:10 • 1 minute read

Battle of Fuengirola, by January Suchodolski. Credit: Wikipedia.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the Mijas Branch of the Royal British Legion will host a battlefield tour to celebrate the 114th anniversary of the battles of Fuengirola and Mijas.

These Napoleonic clashes, which saw the deaths of British and Spanish soldiers, remain largely forgotten despite their historical significance. Participants will be able to walk the battlefields, hear the stories, and understand why these events slipped from public memory. The tour starts in La Cala beside the tower (‘Torre de la Batería’, or ‘Torreón’) at the beach.

Royal British Legion members show the sites of largely forgotten battles

Then, the group will take a small coach to Sohail Castle. There they will see where a small group of Polish soldiers held off a British-led force ten times larger. The tour will culminate on Cerrado del Aguila Golf Patio, overlooking the Battle of Mijas Pueblo site. Participants will also receive an exclusive document detailing the story of both battles.

Tickets for this tour are €15, and all profits will go to support the Poppy Fund. The tour is limited to 25 participants. To book the Forgotten Battles of Fuengirola and Mijas of 1810 tour, call Andy Nye on 711 002 569.

The Mijas Costa Branch was first established in 1993 and approved by The Royal British Legion Board of Trustees in April 1994. They meet every Friday at 11.30am except August, at Club Naranja, Calle Malaga, Calahonda, Mijas Costa.