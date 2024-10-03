Frohe Oktoberfest!: La Nucia

By Donna Williams •
Oktoberfest La Nucia
The 36th edition of OktoberFest La Nucía will kick off on Thursday, October 3 at 7.30pm with the traditional “opening of the barrel.”
This event, which is organised by the CCC Association, is renowned as the most authentic and oldest Oktoberfest in the Valencian Community. It will run from October 3 to 13 in the parking lot of the Olympic Stadium of La Nucia.
The festival will offer an opportunity to experience German culture and customs, featuring live music every day by the German folk group Steinberger. Notably, people from six different countries have already made reservations, and the event has become a significant tourist attraction for the municipality.
The event will offer free admission, and the opening hours will be from 6.00pm to 12.30am during the week, with extended hours on Sundays and Wednesday, October 9 (Valencian Community Day).
Attendees will have the chance to enjoy an authentic Bavarian-style “Beer Festival,” featuring not only German beer but also traditional German cuisine such as Knuckle, Sausages, Sauerkraut, and a vegan option on the food and drink menu. The event promises to be a unique cultural experience and a celebration of German traditions.
While the event is free to attend, it is advisable to book a table for optimum comfort and enjoyment. You can do this by visiting the official website, emailing oktoberfestccc@gmail.com, or calling 611 655 345.
