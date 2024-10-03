Global Efforts to Restore the Mar Menor

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 10:54 • 2 minutes read

: Collaborative research for the Mar Menor Image: Shutterstock/ Eloy Vidal Segura

An international collaboration is underway to restore the Mar Menor, a vital ecosystem in Spain severely impacted by environmental crises. This lagoon, the largest in Spain, faces numerous challenges that threaten its unique biodiversity.

Understanding the Green Soup Phenomenon

The ‘green soup’ phenomenon refers to a severe algae bloom that occurred in the Mar Menor in 2016. This phenomenon is characterized by the rapid growth of algae, which can turn the water a murky green color, resembling soup. This algae bloom was caused by an excess of nutrients, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, entering the lagoon from agricultural runoff, urban waste, and other pollution sources.

As the algae increase, they consume large amounts of oxygen in the water. This depletion of oxygen can lead to the death of fish and other marine life, a situation known as hypoxia. The green soup not only disrupts the ecological balance but also diminishes the lagoon’s appeal for tourism and recreation, impacting local economies.

Ongoing Environmental Challenges

Since the 2016 incident, the Mar Menor has continued to suffer from significant environmental challenges, including:

Massive Fish Die-Offs: Following the green soup phenomenon, several fish die-offs have been reported in the lagoon. These events can be devastating for local fisheries and the overall health of the ecosystem.

Salinity and Temperature Changes: The lagoon is experiencing changes in salinity and water temperature due to climate change and altered freshwater inflow. These changes can further stress marine life and disrupt the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

Pollution from Agriculture: The surrounding agricultural activities contribute to the lagoon's pollution. Fertilizers and pesticides used in farming often wash into the lagoon during rainfall, exacerbating nutrient overload and contributing to algae blooms.

International Collaboration for Restoration

In response to these pressing issues, researchers from Baja California, Mexico, and Toulouse, France, have joined forces with Spanish scientists to address the nitrogen influx affecting the lagoon.

Led by marine chemist Víctor Camacho, the Mexican team is focused on quantifying nitrogen levels entering the lagoon and assessing the ecological responses. They are studying how nitrogen cycles through the ecosystem and its interactions with local flora and fauna.

Meanwhile, French scientists are developing models to simulate the lagoon’s hydrodynamic and biogeochemical behavior. By understanding these dynamics, they aim to identify effective strategies for managing nutrient inputs and enhancing the lagoon’s resilience.

The Importance of Ecological Knowledge

Juan Manuel Ruiz from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-CSIC) emphasizes the urgent need for detailed ecological knowledge to protect and restore the Mar Menor. Comprehensive understanding of the ecosystem is crucial for developing targeted restoration efforts.

Despite its challenges, the Mar Menor showcases resilience through microorganisms and seagrasses that help mitigate nitrogen impacts. These natural elements play a vital role in maintaining the health of the lagoon and can be instrumental in its recovery.

Looking Ahead: Solutions for Global Coastal Issues

As this diverse team works to understand the lagoon’s complex dynamics, they hope to find solutions that will not only benefit the Mar Menor but also offer insights into addressing similar global coastal issues. The lessons learned from this collaboration can help inform conservation efforts in other vulnerable ecosystems worldwide, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in tackling environmental challenges.

