Global Efforts to Restore the Mar Menor

: Collaborative research for the Mar Menor
Image: Shutterstock/ Eloy Vidal Segura
An international collaboration is underway to restore the Mar Menor, a vital ecosystem in Spain severely impacted by environmental crises. This lagoon, the largest in Spain, faces numerous challenges that threaten its unique biodiversity.
The ‘green soup’ phenomenon refers to a severe algae bloom that occurred in the Mar Menor in 2016. This phenomenon is characterized by the rapid growth of algae, which can turn the water a murky green color, resembling soup. This algae bloom was caused by an excess of nutrients, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, entering the lagoon from agricultural runoff, urban waste, and other pollution sources.
As the algae increase, they consume large amounts of oxygen in the water. This depletion of oxygen can lead to the death of fish and other marine life, a situation known as hypoxia. The green soup not only disrupts the ecological balance but also diminishes the lagoon’s appeal for tourism and recreation, impacting local economies.
Since the 2016 incident, the Mar Menor has continued to suffer from significant environmental challenges, including:
In response to these pressing issues, researchers from Baja California, Mexico, and Toulouse, France, have joined forces with Spanish scientists to address the nitrogen influx affecting the lagoon.
Led by marine chemist Víctor Camacho, the Mexican team is focused on quantifying nitrogen levels entering the lagoon and assessing the ecological responses. They are studying how nitrogen cycles through the ecosystem and its interactions with local flora and fauna.
Meanwhile, French scientists are developing models to simulate the lagoon’s hydrodynamic and biogeochemical behavior. By understanding these dynamics, they aim to identify effective strategies for managing nutrient inputs and enhancing the lagoon’s resilience.
Juan Manuel Ruiz from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-CSIC) emphasizes the urgent need for detailed ecological knowledge to protect and restore the Mar Menor. Comprehensive understanding of the ecosystem is crucial for developing targeted restoration efforts.
Despite its challenges, the Mar Menor showcases resilience through microorganisms and seagrasses that help mitigate nitrogen impacts. These natural elements play a vital role in maintaining the health of the lagoon and can be instrumental in its recovery.
As this diverse team works to understand the lagoon’s complex dynamics, they hope to find solutions that will not only benefit the Mar Menor but also offer insights into addressing similar global coastal issues. The lessons learned from this collaboration can help inform conservation efforts in other vulnerable ecosystems worldwide, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in tackling environmental challenges.
