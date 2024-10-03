By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 14:01 • 1 minute read

Image: Generalitat Valenciana / Cabinet de Comunicació.

October 9 marks Valencian Community Day, a public holiday celebrated across the region to honour a significant moment in its history.

This day commemorates the entry of James I of Aragon into Valencia in 1238, when he successfully reclaimed the city, which had been under Muslim rule.

His reconquest is seen as the symbolic birth of the Valencian people.

Formal Celebrations

However, it wasn’t until October 9, 1338 – 100 years after the event – that the city began formally celebrating this historic occasion.

The reconquest of Valencia began on April 23, 1238, when James I and his forces took control of Grao de Valencia.

They set up headquarters in the Ruzafa neighbourhood as they planned their final assault on the city.

Strategic Perparation

After several months of strategic preparation, on September 28, 1238, Zayyan ibn Mardanish, the emir of Valencia, agreed to surrender on the condition that his people could leave the city without facing retaliation.

Finally, on October 9, 1238, the Catalan-Aragonese troops, led by James I, triumphantly entered Valencia.

Since then, October 9 has become a day of celebration for the entire Valencian Community.

Costa Blanca

The festivities will be enjoyed across towns in the Costa Blanca and will include concerts and fireworks.

Join the fiesta: Valencian Community Day celebrates 786 years of history.