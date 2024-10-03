Komando Bike Festival, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 18:17 • 1 minute read

Bike rally, Komando 2023. Credit: Carlos López - Facebook

Torremolinos is revving up to host a specialised show for motorcycle lovers from October 13 to 15. The ‘Komando Bike Festival’ will be held at the Palacio de Congresos.

The event will be showcasing local and national brands with all their latest kit, development and products with stands and exhibitions from all the big suppliers. There will be live Rockabilly bands on stage, a biker rally, stunts and tricks shows, a giant paella feat, foodtrucks, parties, and awards ceremonies, among other motorcycle-related activities.

Free camping at Komando biker fest, Torremolinos

Camping over for the weekend will be possible for those who want to party without having to ride home afterwards, along with raffles, discount coupons. The whole event will be raising money for Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) and the Red Cross.

The registration fee is €20 and entitles bikers and other visitors to access the venue for the three days of the event, as well as to the concerts on Friday and Saturday, lunch on Saturday in Plaza Komando, raffles and discount coupons or the right to camp on a first-come, first-served basis and until the existing capacity is reached, among others.

The one-day pass can be purchased for €4 euros only at the box office on the day of the event, and includes access to the venue before 8pm, a beer or soft drink in the square, entry to the tribute festival by Maldito Duende and Deltó, and entry to the La Frontera and The Fever Band concert. Those under 16 years of age can enter for free, but must be accompanied by their parents or guardians.

Passes for Friday or Saturday cost €8 on the day of the event at the box office, and includes access to the venue from 8pm, a beer or soft drink in the square, access to the Maldito Duende and Deltó tribute festival and access to the concerts by La Frontera and The Fever Band.

‘Motorcycles, good music, quality displays and giving to a good cause, a perfect recipe for lovers of motorcycles and adrenaline’, said the mayor of Torremolinos, who invited the people of Torremolinos to attend this show aimed at motorcycle lovers during the long weekend.