By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 11:56 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Villena.

Paula García, Villena’s Councillor for Tourism, has announced that Villena Castle has been chosen as a filming location.

The upcoming series is titled “Enclaves in the Network of Historical Heritage of Spain.”

This documentary will be aired in the United States and Latin America via the Sun Channel platform and will also be available on Amazon Prime.

Autumn Filming Schedule

Filming for the series will take place throughout the autumn, with Villena Castle appearing in the sixth episode alongside other notable fortresses such as Chinchilla, Almansa, and Sax.

Each episode will run between 25 and 30 minutes and will highlight significant monuments across Spain, including the castles of Garcimuñoz, Belmonte, Almodóvar, and Morella, as well as notable palaces like Viana, Lebrija, the Royal Alcazar of Seville, and the Alcazaba of Jerez, among others.

Tourism Potential

The councillor expressed her excitement about this recognition, noting that “through the Castle, our city can showcase its full tourism potential, highlighting not only our historical heritage but also our festivals, gastronomy, natural landscapes, and cultural offerings, including the wine culture.”

She emphasised that being included in this documentary is a fantastic opportunity and a testament to the dedication of the entire tourism department.