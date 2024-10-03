Local bar’s treatment of boar sparks outrage

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 9:00 • 2 minutes read

A boar is being kept in horrendous conditions at a local bar in Arboleas Credit: Berni Albrighton

Our relationship with and our treatment of animals differs drastically between countries and cultures, and this is made more evident as migration rises and cultures mix.

One clear example of this for those of us in Spain is bullfighting; while the sport is considered art and tradition in Spain, many on the outside looking in see it as violent and inhumane.

A bar in Arboleas has recently sparked outrage over their treatment of a boar.

According to one local, for the past two years, one lone boar has been kept in an outer building off the side of the bar, which frequently hosts live events with “dozens of people sitting just yards from the boar.”

Berni Albrighton, who brought this to the attention of Euro Weekly News, went to see for herself, describing it as a “shocking situation of a live animal, locked up 24/7, in appalling conditions,” and was “taken aback by the overpowering stench.”

“Whilst there, this poor creature stuck its nose out, and I was able to take the photo,” said Berni, sharing the image with Euro Weekly News.

As Berni states, “The wild boar is one of the most intelligent animals on earth,” and yet it is kept alone, in darkness; “the only source of fresh air comes from a letterbox size opening where the boar’s food is thrown in.”

Albrighton also highlighted that, “To make matters worse, the bar hosts live entertainment, and at times, there will be dozens of people sitting just yards from the boar.”

“I really struggle with this,” admitted Berni, expressing her belief that “People may think it’s no-ones business and we should ignore it, but that is an attitude that I find shocking.”

When EWN went with Berni Albrighton to the bar to see the situation, it was evident other animals were also being mistreated, with dogs chained outside facing the sun in the sweltering heat.

Unfortunately, although locals such as Berni and EWN have brought this to Seprona’s attention, a response or recognition of the situation hasn’t yet been received.

For those of us from another culture integrating into Spain, how much say do we have in local practices, and how can we best advocate for change?

