Local Police call for extra protection

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

Do you think the local police should be allowed to use stun guns or tasers? Credit: Shutterstock

The Independent and Civil Servants’ Trade Union (CSIF) has urgently called for stun guns to boost the safety of Local Police officers across Andalusia.

CSIF is pushing the Andalusian Government to update Decree 93/2003, which currently excludes stun guns and tasers, arguing this outdated regulation leaves officers vulnerable in risky situations.

The union emphasised the importance of this update, stating “It is essential that town councils be allowed to acquire this type of defensive equipment, which would undoubtedly increase the security of our local police officers.”

The recent Law 6/2023, in effect since August, doesn’t offer an immediate solution.

CSIF warns the law’s regulatory development could take up to a year, continuing to leave officers unprotected;

“The new legislation still needs regulatory development that could take months or even a year to come into force, which continues to leave agents unprotected.”

The union insists, “We cannot allow local police officers to remain defenceless.”

One major hurdle is the Guardia Civil’s refusal to allow electric pistols as they’re currently classified as “prohibited” under Andalusian law.

CSIF calls this interpretation “biased,” arguing that councils should be permitted to enhance officers’ self-protection if they receive proper training.

The union highlights that the Local Police often face greater dangers than other forces, especially in municipalities with limited resources, stating “The Local Police face dangerous situations on a daily basis, often in more adverse conditions than other security forces, such as the Guardia Civil or the National Police”

CSIF urges the Andalusian Government to act swiftly, granting officers access to stun guns to ensure their safety on the streets.

