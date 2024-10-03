By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 10:55 • 1 minute read

Join the excitement at the Marbella International Film Festival 2024 from October 2 to 6. With films, documentaries, and shorts from across the globe, it’s a fantastic chance to dive into international cinema. Set against the stunning backdrop of Puerto Banus, this event is a real treat for movie lovers on the Costa del Sol.

Marbella’s glitz and glamour are getting cranked up a notch this week as the Marbella International Film Festival 2024 kicked off from October 2 until October 6. The star-studded event is bringing film buffs from all over the world to the sunny Costa del Sol.

For five lively days, film lovers are in for a real treat. From fascinating documentaries to punchy short films and bold feature-length hits, the festival has something from every corner of the world. If you’re after a truly international cinema experience, this is the place to be.

Love films? Mark it in your calendar now. It’s your chance to soak up the magic of cinema right in the heart of Marbella’s dazzling Puerto Banus scene on the Costa del Sol.