By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 10:55
• 1 minute read
Credit: Marc Menendez-Roche, Euro Weekly News.
Join the excitement at the Marbella International Film Festival 2024 from October 2 to 6.
Join the excitement at the Marbella International Film Festival 2024 from October 2 to 6. With films, documentaries, and shorts from across the globe, it’s a fantastic chance to dive into international cinema. Set against the stunning backdrop of Puerto Banus, this event is a real treat for movie lovers on the Costa del Sol.
Marbella’s glitz and glamour are getting cranked up a notch this week as the Marbella International Film Festival 2024 kicked off from October 2 until October 6. The star-studded event is bringing film buffs from all over the world to the sunny Costa del Sol.
For five lively days, film lovers are in for a real treat. From fascinating documentaries to punchy short films and bold feature-length hits, the festival has something from every corner of the world. If you’re after a truly international cinema experience, this is the place to be.
Love films? Mark it in your calendar now. It’s your chance to soak up the magic of cinema right in the heart of Marbella’s dazzling Puerto Banus scene on the Costa del Sol.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.