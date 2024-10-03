 Metalurgika free festival Marbella « Euro Weekly News
Metalurgika free festival Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 14:54 • <1 minute read

Fausto Taranto, Heavy Flamenco.

Metal band Fausto Taranto will headline the Metalurgika Festival, being held on Saturday October 12 on Pablo Ráez Boulevard in Marbella from 1pm

There will also be local heavies such as The Lost Bullets, La Guarida, Barney’s Angels and Juan Delola, with his show ‘Noche Andaluza – Homage to Andalusia Rock’.

Flamenco rhythms and Metal riffs at Metalurgika

Fausto Taranto, already with three albums under their studded belts, and a fourth in the pipeline, has not stopped gaining in popularity, mixing Flamenco rhythms and Metal riffs in a natural, but brutally loud, concoction.

Metalurgika is a free festival kicking off at 1pm in the Bulbar Pablo Ráez, Marbella.

