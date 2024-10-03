Metalurgika free festival Marbella

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 14:54
• <1 minute read
Fausto Taranto, Heavy Flamenco.
Fausto Taranto - facebook
Metal band Fausto Taranto will headline the Metalurgika Festival, being held on Saturday October 12 on Pablo Ráez Boulevard in Marbella from 1pm
There will also be local heavies such as The Lost Bullets, La Guarida, Barney’s Angels and Juan Delola, with his show ‘Noche Andaluza – Homage to Andalusia Rock’.
Fausto Taranto, already with three albums under their studded belts, and a fourth in the pipeline, has not stopped gaining in popularity, mixing Flamenco rhythms and Metal riffs in a natural, but brutally loud, concoction.
Metalurgika is a free festival kicking off at 1pm in the Bulbar Pablo Ráez, Marbella.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.