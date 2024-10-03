By Letara Draghia • Updated: 03 Oct 2024 • 11:52 • 2 minutes read

Schumacher pictured in 2006. Credit: Shutterstock, Nikola Fific.

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher has been ‘seen in public’ for the first time in over a decade. The seven-time world champion made an appearance at his daughter Gina’s wedding, marking a significant event for the Schumacher family and offering a glimpse of hope for fans around the world.

The wedding, which took place at the end of September, was a beautiful celebration of love between Gina and her long-term partner, Iain Bethke with Michael Schumacher’s presence making headlines.

Schumacher’s last public appearance dates back to December 2013, just days before a tragic skiing accident that dramatically altered the course of his life. While on a family holiday in the French Alps, Schumacher fell and hit his head on a rock, sustaining severe brain injuries despite wearing a helmet. The crash left him in a coma for several months, and since then, his health status has been a closely guarded secret.

Following the accident, Schumacher underwent multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation. His family has remained protective of his privacy, revealing very little about his condition. In a 2022 documentary, his wife, Corinna, explained that the decision to keep his health private was in accordance with his wishes: “We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does.”

Michael Schumacher’s rare ‘public appearance’ at daughter Gina’s wedding

Fast-forward to 2024, and Schumacher’s first public sighting in 11 years came as a welcome surprise. His attendance at Gina’s wedding, though discreet, was met with a wave of emotion from F1 fans. Schumacher was not publicly photographed at the wedding, and the media has been respectful of the family’s desire for privacy. While no official statement has been made regarding his health following the wedding, this brief appearance suggests that Schumacher continues to battle his condition with the support of his loved ones.

While details remain scarce, it is widely believed that Schumacher is unable to walk or talk and has been receiving around-the-clock care at his home in Switzerland. His son, Mick Schumacher, who followed in his father’s racing footsteps, has frequently spoken about the challenges the family faces, but has always expressed hope and admiration for his father’s resilience. He said in a documentary, Being Michael Schumacher, “I think dad and me, we would understand each other now in a different way now, simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport… I would give up everything just for that.”