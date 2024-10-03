By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 13:43 • 3 minutes read

Credit: Pexels, Marcin Jozwiak The Canary Islands are overwhelmed as a migrant crisis spirals out of control.

The Canary Islands are overwhelmed as a migrant crisis spirals out of control, with 270 arrivals daily and a shocking 5,284 in September alone. Local resources are stretched thin as record-breaking numbers push the islands to their limits.

The crisis deepens. People – including children – are dying, and resources are being stretched to the very limit.

Migrant Chaos in the Canaries: 270 Arrivals a Day in a Spiralling Crisis

Local resources and services in the Canary Islands are being torn at the seams by an overwhelming average of 270 migrants arriving every day. Local authorities are in crisis mode as they struggle to manage the relentless wave of arrivals, which hit a shocking total of 5,284 migrants in September alone. It’s chaos in paradise, with numbers even surpassing the chaotic scenes of January.

But it’s not just the figures causing heartache. At the end of September, tragedy struck off the coast of El Hierro when a migrant boat capsized during a rescue mission. With nine dead and 48 still missing, this disaster has left the community reeling, making it one of the worst weekends the island has experienced in years. This was after another gut-wrenching tragedy at the end of July when another migrant boat capsized. The calm autumn seas, which seemed like a blessing, have instead triggered a fresh surge in dangerous crossings, pushing the numbers up once again.

The Interior Ministry has reported that the Canary Islands are seeing record-breaking numbers. By the end of September 2024, migrant arrivals had surged to 30,808, which is an astonishing 105.7% jump from last year. The number of boats attempting the perilous journey has also soared, with 462 vessels making it to shore this year, 71% more than in 2023.

The final two weeks of September have been especially worrying, with migrant numbers skyrocketing by an incredible 228%. While 1,234 people arrived in the first half of the month, that figure exploded to 4,050 in the last two weeks. The total for September now stands at over 5,000.

Despite September’s startling numbers, January still holds the title for the busiest month this year, with a staggering 7,270 arrivals in just 31 days. Now that summer has come to an end, it’s clear that the crisis is still escalating. September has turned out to be the busiest summer month by far, leaving the numbers for June, July, and August in the dust.

In total, 30,808 migrants have arrived in Spain this year through the Canary Islands, accounting for an astounding 76.8% of all sea arrivals in the country. That’s seven out of every ten people reaching European shores through Spain, landing in the Canaries.

Spain has seen a dramatic 60% jump in irregular migration this year, with 42,231 illegal crossings. The majority – 94% – came by sea, making the Canary Islands the focal point of this mounting crisis.

Meanwhile, mainland Spain is facing its own challenges. In Ceuta, 2,092 people have crossed the border this year, making it 169.9% more than in 2023. And it’s not just desperate fence-hopping either. Some are even swimming into Spanish soil in a bid for a better life.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for Spain’s borders. The Balearics and mainland Spain overall have seen a 12% drop in migrant arrivals this year, with 9,224 people making the journey, while Melilla has seen crossings plummet by 49.6% on land and a staggering 82.9% at sea.

There’s no sign of the crisis in the Canaries slowing down. Speaking from Geneva, President Fernando Clavijo issued an ominous warning as he appealed to NGOs for urgent help. He believes the islands could see an immense 50,000 migrant arrivals by the end of 2024, smashing last year’s total of 39,910.

Have your say in the comments section below.