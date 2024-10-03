Motril Women’s Race: Supporting Cancer Research

By Catherine McGeer •
Run for a Cause!
GET ready to lace up your sneakers for the Carrera de la Mujer (Women’s Race) in Motril on October 6 at 10:00 am!
For just €8, you can sign up and receive a special pink commemorative T-shirt to wear proudly during the event. This is more than just a race; it’s a chance to unite with thousands of participants supporting a vital cause. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Asociación Española contra el Cáncer (Spanish Association Against Cancer). So, are you ready to be part of the pink wave?
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference while having fun! You can register in person at Time Centro Deportivo or online at Time Centro Deportivo. Grab your friends, spread the word, and come together for an incredible day filled with community spirit and support!
Participating in events like the Motril Women’s Race plays a vital role in raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting those affected by it. These gatherings unite people from all walks of life, creating a strong sense of community and solidarity.
By joining together in this pink wave, participants help shine a light on the importance of early detection and treatment options, which can save lives. Funds raised during the race go directly to the Asociación Española contra el Cáncer, aiding in critical research and support services for patients and their families. Plus, being part of such an empowering event not only helps combat cancer but also encourages open conversations about health and wellness, making a lasting impact in the fight against this disease. So, when you lace up your sneakers, you’re not just racing; you’re contributing to a cause that truly matters.
