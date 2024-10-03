Mountain rescues mount up

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 16:18 • 2 minutes read

Hikers pick their way along the crest of a mountain range. Photo Credit, EWN

Mallorca´s mountain rescue team have their work cut out, as year by year the amount of rescues carried out continues to mount up.

Since the beginning of this year, the Mallorca Fire Department´s Mountain Rescue Group (GRM) has already been deployed 233 times, following a trend in increasing call-outs over the years, the one exception being in 2020, which coincides with covid restrictions and the country´s 14-week long State of Alarm, which banned any type of excursion.

In fact, during the past 11 years, the amount of search and rescue operations performed by the GRM has tripled, with a previous average of 100 cases annually growing to over 300 during recent years. With a quarter of the year still to go, and autumn being one of the busiest times for the rescue team, 2024 looks as if it will be no exception.

Spring and autumn are the busiest times for mountain rescues

Spring and autumn are usually peak seasons for search and rescue operations, being the best times of the year weather-wise to hike out. However, possibly due to the changing climate and somewhat shorter summer Mallorca has experienced this year, the GRM was busiest in August, with an astonishing 40 incidents attended. May was next, with 36 interventions, followed by July, in which the group reports being sent on 32 rescue missions.

87.4% of all call-outs are rescues, with 65% of those saved requiring medical attention. The GRM is also assigned search operations, animal related incidents and technical services, and is most active in the regions of Escorca, Sóller, Calvià, Artà and Pollença [Europa Press, 29/09/2024].

According to the Mallorca Fire Service, the majority of people who require the help of the GRM are aged between 31 and 40 years old (22%), followed closely by those in their fifties (21.2%), with people in their forties the third age group to seek emergency assistance. 59.3% of rescues are to those out hiking but the group also receives calls for help from people on the beach (13.6%), as well as from people out canyoning (13.6%), cycling (5.9%) or climbing (4.2%). Nearly 40% of all incidents are reported at weekends.

Mallorca´s Mountain Rescue Group is one of the best in the country

Joan Fornàs, Director of Emergencies for Mallorca, describes the local Mountain Rescue Group as one of the highest trained and most specialised in the whole of Spain, explaining that training of the 40 team members is ongoing, with drills taking place regularly and members of the group attending eight full training workshops each year.

To avoid getting into difficulties whilst visiting the mountains, the GRM recommends researching the route and being appropriately equipped before embarking on any excursion.