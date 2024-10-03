By John Smith •
Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 15:51
• 1 minute read
Constant pressure of speeding vessels damages the infrastructure of Venice
Credit: Monika flickr
On May 13, 1931, Giuseppe Cipriani Senior opened Harry’s Bar in Venice and it has seen some of the world’s most famous actors and actresses pass through its doors.
It was the meeting placing for such legendary names as Orson Welles, Ernest Hemingway and Charlie Chaplin and it was there that its signature cocktail, the Bellini (made with Prosecco and peach as well as the culinary treat Carpaccio (thinly pounded raw meat or fish) were created.
Now in business for 93 years, in 2001, the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage declared it a National Landmark but all is not well in the world of Harry’s Bar.
Based in St Mark’s Square, customers expect to have to traipse across the often flooded cobblestones to get to the iconic bar but there’s a new problem.
In 1981, the Cipriani family created Harry’s Dolci which is based on the small venetian island of Giudecca whose terrace overlooks the canal of the same name.
It is no secret that Venice has been overrun by tourists which has meant that whilst they are still welcome, there is an entry fee for day trippers which doesn’t seem to dissuade them from arriving in their droves.
One of the attractions of Harry’s Dolci is the terrace but there has been a huge increase in the number of speedboats ignoring the speed limit on the water which ranges from 5kph to 7kph.
Current owner, 92-year-old Arrigo Cipriani had received complaints from customers who have had their feet and sometimes more drenched by the waves created by the speeding vessels.
Having had an application to erect ‘splash guards’ across the terrace rejected because they are not in keeping with cultural expectations, he has now decided to take legal action against Venice Council and also the Port Authority for their apparent unwillingness to take action even though they said they would install speed cameras on major canals.
The city is fast sinking as water levels raise, but the constant erosion of water battering the numerous islands that make up Venice, can only make the problem worse as flooding increases.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
