By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 8:48 • 1 minute read

Image: Pilar de la Horadada Ayuntamiento.

The Pilar de la Horadada Council has given provisional approval for an environmental assessment.

The assessment is to reclassify 292,881 square metres of rural land in the Lo Monte Playa sector, intended for the construction of 1,086 tourist homes.

This proposal now awaits final validation from the Generalitat.

New Development

The new development would accommodate around 2,700 new residents, in a town that currently has a population of just over 22,000.

The land in question is situated between the N-332 highway, Avenida Federico García Lorca in Mil Palmeras, Avenida Levante to the south, and the coastline.

The developer, Santamar de la Vega, has justified the reclassification by noting that the land has remained unused for agricultural purposes for the past 30 years, describing it as a “wasteland” without any agricultural or environmental value worth preserving.

Established Urbanisations

They argue that the area is “degraded” and should be “filled in” since it is surrounded by established urbanisations.

The company emphasises the commercial potential of the land, primarily for the sale of homes due to its proximity to the sea, which will be marketed for its environmental and scenic appeal.