By Letara Draghia • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 22:00 • 2 minutes read

Voodoo Monkey drink pouches. Credit: Facebook, Szymon Hołownia

The Polish government is stepping up its efforts to curb underage drinking with a set of new measures aimed at tightening restrictions on alcohol sales.

This move comes in response to growing concerns about alcohol consumption among minors and the alarming trend of alcohol being marketed in ways that appeal to children. According to a report by Euronews, the new rules are also in comeback to ‘rising reports of car crashes and other accidents involving youth under the influence of alcohol’.

Poland’s stricter rules on alcohol sales

Poland’s plan to tighten alcohol sales restrictions for minors was recently announced by the Ministry of Health. Under current Polish law, it is illegal to sell alcohol to anyone under the age of 18. However, the government is proposing even stricter regulations to combat the issue. A key focus is making alcohol less accessible to minors by limiting sales in convenience stores and restricting the hours during which alcohol can be purchased.

“The sellers will have to be more attentive and responsible in their role,” Poland’s Health Minister Izabela Leszczyna told Radio Zet on Thursday.

Polish alcohol sold in child-like packaging

Adding to the urgency of this intervention is a recent scandal involving alcohol being sold in pouches that closely resemble children’s juice drinks. This packaging has caused a public outcry, as it seems to target younger consumers. The drink (Voodoo Monkey) is owned by Owolovo, a Polish business that offers a range of colourful plastic pouches containing either vodka or liqueur, with an alcohol content ranging from 15 to 40 per cent.

In late September, the Polish government intervened after discovering several brands of alcohol sold in child-friendly packages. Szymon Hołownia, the speaker of Polish parliament branded the product as “pure evil”.

Europe’s underage drinking problem

Many European nations, including Spain, have been grappling with underage drinking and the marketing of alcohol to younger audiences.

The 2019 European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs (ESPAD) data highlighted that alcohol use remains widespread among adolescents, with 79 per cent of school students having tried alcohol at least once in their lives.

As alcohol marketing strategies become more creative, parents and guardians must stay vigilant about the products being marketed to their children.

Poland’s tough stance on underage alcohol consumption and misleading packaging is a step in the right direction, reflecting a broader European concern about the well-being of young people. This should serve as a reminder that while alcohol is a part of many European cultures, its dangers – especially for children – must not be overlooked.