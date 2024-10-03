Pulpi celebrates in honour of San Miguel

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

Pulpi celebrates its most highly-anticipated annual festivity Credit: Ayuntamiento de Pulpi

The town of Pulpi has been alive with festivities as it celebrates its patron saint, San Miguel, with five days of joy and devotion.

The celebrations, which ran until Monday, September 30, provided a fun-filled experience with reunions, music, and performances.

Kicking off on Friday, September 27, the Midday Fair at the Municipal Booth was a hit, drawing hundreds of locals and visitors to soak in the festive atmosphere.

The renowned group “Por un puño de tercers” set the stage on Saturday, while Paula Diaz wowed the crowd at the Youth Booth.

On Sunday, the youth of Pulpi got to enjoy the children’s fire bulls, while the adults watched in awe the “Impacto” Orchestra, and a “Remember your life” music session, with tunes from the 90s and 2000s.

“I always say that there are braver bulls, that come closer to the bull, and there are bulls that are less brave, that chase it from a greater distance” explained the mayor of the town, Juan Pedro Garcia, laughing.

The grand finale on Monday, September 30, providing a local holiday, featured the group “Reconversion,” a children’s musical “Divertilandia,” and fireworks at the Pulpi roundabout to conclude Pulpi’s most vibrant celebration of the year.

The festivities in honour of its patron saint bring the community of Pulpi together to celebrate their heritage and history, while recognising what makes the town they call home so special to them.

