 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2048
Puzzle Solutions Edition 2048

Updated: 03 Oct 2024

Issue 2048

Issue 2048

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chat; 2 Tale; 3 Envy; 4 Yolk; 5 Kiln; 6 Norm; 7 Moth; 8 Help; 9 Port; 10 Tear; 11 Road; 12 Deaf; 13 Feud; 14 Disc; 15 Calf; 16 Fang.

HUNGARY

QUICK QUIZ

1 The Royal Albert Hall; 2 Breakfast at Tiffany’s; 3 Gucci; 4 One; 5 Ice hockey; 6 Quartz; 7 From Here to Eternity; 8 Badminton; 9 Moonies; 10 Alec Douglas-Home.

CRYPTIC

Across: 4 Insight; 8 Ideals; 9 Infidel; 10 Nuance; 11 Teller; 12 Perverse; 18 Penknife; 20 Toledo; 21 Tea-set; 22 Digests; 23 Clever; 24 Censors.
Down: 1 Kidnaps; 2 Repairs; 3 Cliche; 5 Nineteen; 6 Icicle; 7 Heeled; 13 Reporter; 14 Missive; 15 Welters; 16 Notice; 17 Rebels; 19 Keenly.

QUICK

Across: 3 Yacht; 9 Waiter; 10 Iodine; 11 Start; 12 Rats; 15 Ethics; 17 Discern; 19 Due; 20 Yearn; 22 Smear; 24 Set to; 25 Papal; 27 End; 29 Laggard; 32 Atoned; 34 Hide; 35 Bison; 37 Eclair; 38 Resent; 39 Tenet.
Down: 1 Award; 2 Lists; 3 Yes; 4 Artery; 5 Hire; 6 Totters; 7 Livid; 8 Tense; 13 Ailment; 14 Scrap; 16 Custard; 18 Nepal; 21 Neigh; 23 Rarebit; 26 Lahore; 27 Eager; 28 Dolls; 30 Aided; 31 Death; 33 Dire; 36 Net.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Oeste, 4 Lengua, 9 Campaña, 10 Reloj, 11 Raro, 12 Replies, 13 Say, 14 Nabo, 16 Asar, 18 Aun, 20 Algodón, 21 Open, 24 Waste, 25 Rubbish, 26 Grassy, 27 Years.
Down: 1 Oscuro, 2 Sumar, 3 Edad, 5 European, 6 Gallina, 7 Adjust, 8 Marry, 13 Soldiers, 15 Angosta, 17 Earwig, 18 Angry, 19 Inches, 22 Prima, 23 Obey.

NONAGRAM

even, evil, lave, leva, live, love, nave, neve, nova, oval, oven, vail, vain, vale, vane, veal, veil, vein, vela, vent, veto, vial, vile, vine, vino, viol, vole, volt, vote, alive, anvil, envoi, event, leave, levin, liven, naive, navel, novae, novel, olive, ovate, ovine, valet, venal, viola, vitae, vital, voila, voile, leaven, levant, native, valent, valine, veinal, venial, violet, volant, elative, veinlet, violate, violent, ELEVATION.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2048
Easy Sudoku 2048

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2048
Hard Sudoku 2048

GOGEN

Gogen 2048
Gogen 2048

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2048
Alphamuddle 2048
