Puzzle Solutions Edition 2048

By Eugenia • Updated: 03 Oct 2024 • 10:24 • 1 minute read

Issue 2048

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chat; 2 Tale; 3 Envy; 4 Yolk; 5 Kiln; 6 Norm; 7 Moth; 8 Help; 9 Port; 10 Tear; 11 Road; 12 Deaf; 13 Feud; 14 Disc; 15 Calf; 16 Fang.

HUNGARY

QUICK QUIZ

1 The Royal Albert Hall; 2 Breakfast at Tiffany’s; 3 Gucci; 4 One; 5 Ice hockey; 6 Quartz; 7 From Here to Eternity; 8 Badminton; 9 Moonies; 10 Alec Douglas-Home.

CRYPTIC

Across: 4 Insight; 8 Ideals; 9 Infidel; 10 Nuance; 11 Teller; 12 Perverse; 18 Penknife; 20 Toledo; 21 Tea-set; 22 Digests; 23 Clever; 24 Censors.

Down: 1 Kidnaps; 2 Repairs; 3 Cliche; 5 Nineteen; 6 Icicle; 7 Heeled; 13 Reporter; 14 Missive; 15 Welters; 16 Notice; 17 Rebels; 19 Keenly.

QUICK

Across: 3 Yacht; 9 Waiter; 10 Iodine; 11 Start; 12 Rats; 15 Ethics; 17 Discern; 19 Due; 20 Yearn; 22 Smear; 24 Set to; 25 Papal; 27 End; 29 Laggard; 32 Atoned; 34 Hide; 35 Bison; 37 Eclair; 38 Resent; 39 Tenet.

Down: 1 Award; 2 Lists; 3 Yes; 4 Artery; 5 Hire; 6 Totters; 7 Livid; 8 Tense; 13 Ailment; 14 Scrap; 16 Custard; 18 Nepal; 21 Neigh; 23 Rarebit; 26 Lahore; 27 Eager; 28 Dolls; 30 Aided; 31 Death; 33 Dire; 36 Net.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Oeste, 4 Lengua, 9 Campaña, 10 Reloj, 11 Raro, 12 Replies, 13 Say, 14 Nabo, 16 Asar, 18 Aun, 20 Algodón, 21 Open, 24 Waste, 25 Rubbish, 26 Grassy, 27 Years.

Down: 1 Oscuro, 2 Sumar, 3 Edad, 5 European, 6 Gallina, 7 Adjust, 8 Marry, 13 Soldiers, 15 Angosta, 17 Earwig, 18 Angry, 19 Inches, 22 Prima, 23 Obey.

NONAGRAM

even, evil, lave, leva, live, love, nave, neve, nova, oval, oven, vail, vain, vale, vane, veal, veil, vein, vela, vent, veto, vial, vile, vine, vino, viol, vole, volt, vote, alive, anvil, envoi, event, leave, levin, liven, naive, navel, novae, novel, olive, ovate, ovine, valet, venal, viola, vitae, vital, voila, voile, leaven, levant, native, valent, valine, veinal, venial, violet, volant, elative, veinlet, violate, violent, ELEVATION.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE