Ronnie Lynn Patterson Trio, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 03 Oct 2024 • 15:40 • 1 minute read

Ronnie Lynn Patterson Trio. Credit: Carence Jazz Club.

Cool Jazz vibes at the hands of Ronnie Lynn Patterson come to Torremolinos on Friday, October 11 at the Clarence Jazz Club.

Accomplished Jazz pianist Ronnie Lynn Patterson brings his cool tones to the Costa del Sol for some appropriately autumnal sounds, perfect for an October evening to unwind from a hectic week.

While self-taught, Ronnie Lynn’s skills on the keyboard place him on another level, mixing classical piano and cool minimalist Jazz effortlessly. Hailing from Kansas and now based in Paris, it was not until 2003 that he recorded his first Jazz work in his own name. He has recorded with some of the greats, including Archie Shepp, and Aldo Romano, while his eclectic style reflects the tones of his current home’s Jazz scene in France. His latest album, Blakmaninov, has been received with huge praise, not least for how he converts familiar pieces by Sergei Rakmaninov into moody Jazz.

Accompanied by Juanma Domínguez on double bass, and Sergio Díaz on drums, this night looks like it will be a special treat for Jazz fans on the Costa del Sol. Ronnie Lynn Patterson Trio plays The Clarence Jazz Club on Friday, October 11 at 10pm. Ticket prices are between €12 to €15, depending on seats. Bookings can be made from the Clarence website or from the venue box office Call. Danza Invisible, 8, Torremolinos.