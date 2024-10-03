SICTED honour for Benidorm Palace

By Donna Williams •
SICTED distinction awarded to Benidorm Palace
On September 27, Benidorm Palace celebrated a momentous occasion: it was the day it was honoured with the prestigious SICTED distinction.
This award, a testament to its unwavering commitment to tourism quality, was presented under the newly established ‘Permanent Scenic Spaces’ category. They will now be able to proudly display the SICTED badge of honour for the next two years, a symbol of their dedication and excellence.
SICTED is a project set up and promoted by the Secretary of State of Tourism (SETUR) to improve the quality of tourist destinations within Spain’s municipalities and provinces. The badge is awarded to the chosen for their effort and commitment to continuous improvement while distinguishing their tourist service from the competition.
Responding to the accolade, owner Cristina said, “I am so pleased and proud of our two children, Jo and David, who have taken Benidorm Palace to greater heights than Vicente and I could ever have imagined. We are so blessed that our legacy will live on.”
