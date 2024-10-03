By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 13:06 • 2 minutes read

Image: Heinz UK / Facebook.

Aldi’s budget-friendly baked beans have outperformed well-known brands like Heinz in a blind taste test conducted in the UK by consumer group Which?.

In the test, 66 baked bean enthusiasts sampled and rated 10 different varieties, including supermarket offerings from Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and brands like Heinz and Branston.

Top Spot

Aldi’s Bramwells Baked Beans in a Rich Tomato Sauce, priced at 41p for a 410g can, came out on top with an impressive score of 76 per cent. The beans were praised for their appealing look, pleasant aroma, and well-balanced flavour, with 74 per cent of the panel agreeing the taste was just right.

Branston Comes Close

Close behind with a score of 75 per cent were Branston Baked Beans, priced at £1 per 410g can. They also received a Best Buy rating, with the tasters enjoying the flavour, appearance, and sweetness, 70 per cent approved of the strength of flavour, while 71 per cent liked the level of sweetness.

Vying for Third Place

Co-op’s Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce (49p for 400g) ranked third with a score of 74 per cent. While 70 per cent of the panel liked the flavour, some thought it could have used a stronger tomato taste.

Asda’s Baked Beans in a Rich Tomato Sauce (42p for 410g) followed with 73 per cent. Seven out of 10 tasters enjoyed the texture of the beans, and 73 per cent liked the sauce’s consistency. However, some found the beans’ orange colour too vibrant.

Heinz Falls Short

Despite its reputation, Heinz Beanz (£1.40 for 415g) scored only 72 per cent. The tasters liked the texture and appearance, but some were unimpressed with the aroma, and 35 per cent found the sauce too thin. For those who regularly buy Heinz, switching to Aldi could result in substantial savings, over £100 a year for those who consume two cans a week.

M&S Fails to Impress

M&S Baked Beans in a Rich Tomato Sauce (50p for 400g) ranked the lowest, scoring 67 per cent. While the texture was appreciated, only 45 per cent were satisfied with the flavour, and 32 per cent felt they needed more sweetness.

The UK has spoken and Aldi’s budget beans delivered not only on taste but also on value, outperforming pricier brands like Heinz, proving that quality doesn’t always come with a high price tag.