By Harry Sinclair • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

The Dames of Huercal-Overa hosted yet another successful fundraising event Credit: Kathy South

The Dames of Huercal-Overa celebrate after another successful fundraiser for local charities in and around the area.

On Saturday, September 21, the group held a Charity Do at Las Vegas Hostel & Restaurant, to help raise funds for local charities in the Huercal-Overa area.

The day featured live entertainment from singer Shayne Prince, as well as two raffles, a photo booth, and food and drink to accompany.

Recently, the Dames shared on their socials the success of the event, stating they raised a whopping €1,443.20 for the chosen charities.

The group expressed their gratitude, sending out “a massive thank you to everyone who came” on their socials.

The money was raised from the individual activities, along with the overall tickets to the event; €645 was raised from the raffle tickets, €138.20 from the photo booth and €660 from the ticket sales which included food and a drink.

Plus, an extra €285 was raised in aid of Freya from an independent raffle held at the Charity Do.

The money raised at the Charity Do held on Saturday, September 21, will be distributed across four charities; Open Doors, MACS Cancer Research, Apa Nueva Vida and Ibiza Hound Rescue.

The Dames of Huercal-Overa are a group of ladies that meet every third Wednesday of the month to raise funds, allocating them to various local charities, and this event only further solidifies the value of their hard work.

“We want to thank everyone, especially our singer Shayne Prince and all our local businesses who sponsored us, their generosity helped make it all happen. As well as those who came to enjoy the evening and who helped to make it such a success.” concluded the Dames.

The Dames have fundraised for several groups and organisations, including Open Door who help disadvantaged families in and around Huercal-Overa, MACS, a cancer support organisation with a shop in Huercal Overa, as well as a large donation to the Huercal-Overa community for benches that are sited outside the Huercal-Overa hospital.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.