Third Age Celebration for U3A Marina Baixa

By Donna Williams •
Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 12:56
• 1 minute read
Villa Gadea House picnic area
Credit: U3A Marina Baixa
October is a very special month for U3A Marina Baixa as it was on October 9, 18 years ago that they came to be.
Set up in support of those in their third ‘age’, their members are mostly retired but still looking to lead an active life. This is why the U3A aims to stimulate as well as educate and they must be doing something right, because there are well attended U3A memberships all along the Costa Blanca.
For U3A Marina Baixa, they look to offer a wide range of groups and events to cater for the varying interests of their members. Members who come from the areas around Benidorm including Altea, Alfas del Pi, La Nucia, Polop, Callosa d’en Sarria, Guadalest and Villajoyosa.
One such group is the ‘Picnic Group’ and they are planning a lovely outing on October 14 to the picnic area adjacent to the Villa Gadea House in Altea. Dating back to 1936, and the time of the Civil War, it was confiscated and converted into the L’Olla Refugee Children’s Colony.
It is now a small museum and has been preserved for its history and architectural value.
The U3A Marina Baixa are always open to welcoming new members, so if this sounds like something of interest, or you would just like to know more about the organisation generally, call the Secretary on 615 745 366 or email u3ambsec@gmail.com
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
