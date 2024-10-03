By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 23:50 • 2 minutes read

Torre del Mar has announced its next edition of the popular Beer Festival, ‘Oktoberfest’, set to take place on Avenida Tore Tore on October 12 and 13, 2024. This event continues to grow each year, offering several days of live music, delicious food, and a lively atmosphere that brings together locals and visitors alike.

Get ready to raise your glasses. Torre del Mar is gearing up for another round of its ever-popular Oktoberfest, and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever. On October 12 and 13, Avenida Tore Tore will be transformed into a beer lover’s paradise, with two days packed full of brews, tunes, and top-notch grub.

The Oktoberfest bash, which keeps pulling in bigger crowds every year, is now one of autumn’s hottest tickets. Jesus Perez Atencia, the Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Tourism, shared the news: “We are pleased to present a new edition of the Torre del Mar Beer Festival, Oktoberfest, which will take place on October 12 and 13 on Avenida Tore Tore. This annual event has become a gathering point for neighbours and tourists, celebrating great food, music, and good vibes.”

Pints and Performances

In terms of entertainment, Atencia mentioned, “We’ll have live music, dancing, and performances for all ages, with tribute acts to El Canto del Loco and La Oreja de Van Gogh, among others. The Oktoberfest helps boost the local economy and the businesses along Avenida Tore Tore, with the support and enthusiasm of local entrepreneurs making events like this possible.”

And if the music doesn’t get your feet tapping, the food certainly will. With local hospitality venues on board, you can expect hearty German dishes, traditional Bavarian bites, and plenty of beer flowing. Atencia added, “The event is a massive boost for the local economy, especially for the businesses on Avenida Tore Tore. They’ve gone all out again this year to create something special.”

Brews and Boosts for Local Businesses in Torre del Mar

The Oktoberfest isn’t just about clinking pints – it’s also a lifeline for local businesses. It’s a brilliant way to keep the momentum going after the summer season, Atencia said. “Events like this help keep our town buzzing all year round. Huge thanks to everyone involved, especially the local traders and the Torre del Mar Association of Merchants and Entrepreneurs. We’re confident this year will be another big hit.

So, if you fancy a weekend of beer, beats, and Bavarian treats, make sure you’re in Torre del Mar on October 12 and 13. It’s going to be ale of a time.

