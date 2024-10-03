By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 13:29 • 1 minute read

Image: Turismo en España / Facebook.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has published the Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024 (TTDI).

The index positions Spain as the second most competitive economy globally in the travel and tourism sector. Spain achieved an impressive index score of 5.18, only narrowly surpassed by the United States, which leads the ranking with a score of 5.24.

Essential Dimensions

The TTDI 2024 evaluates 119 economies based on five essential dimensions: Enabling Environment, Travel & Tourism (T&T) Policy & Enabling Conditions, Infrastructure and Services, T&T Resources, and T&T Sustainability.

This comprehensive assessment offers a detailed view of each country’s strengths and weaknesses in the tourism industry.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom secured the seventh spot on the list, further highlighting the competition among top global tourism destinations.

The TTDI 2024 marks the second edition of this index, evolving from the well-known Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI) series.

WEF’s Rankings

Since its inception in 2007, the WEF’s ranking has been an authoritative source for understanding the development and competitiveness of tourism across the globe.

With its cultural richness, diverse landscapes, and robust infrastructure, Spain’s continued success in this ranking underscores its enduring appeal as a top global destination.