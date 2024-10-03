Valencian Family Fun in Denia

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 20:46 • 1 minute read

Fun for all the family on the Day of Valencian men & women Credit: Shutterstock:Geber86

Denia is gearing up to celebrate October 9, the Day of the Valencian men and women, with a diverse lineup of cultural events, sports activities, and traditional games for citizens of all ages to get involved in.

The celebration for the specific day will be held on October 9 at 10.45am in Plaza de Jaume I. Following the event, there will be a cooking demonstration of a giant paella, which will be prepared to serve a thousand people. The cooking demonstration will take place at the end of Marques de Campo, starting at 2.00pm.

Live music enthusiasts can look forward to a performance by the group Figa Flawas on October 8 at 10.30pm on Carrer de la Via and LlenguaFest on October 9 at 7.00pm, also on Carrer de la Via.

For the children, there will be an exciting balloon ride on October 9 at 12 noon and a children’s workshop on October 10 at 5.00pm in the library. Here, they can explore their creative side by making stained glass windows.

For sports enthusiasts, an afternoon of traditional games will take place on October 8, including a bowling exhibition by the players from the regional league. In addition, on October 5, known as ‘Valencia Pilota Day’, if you haven’t already, you will get the chance to see a game of raspall (a variant of the Valencia Pilota handball game).

Full details of the schedule can be found by visiting www.denia.es

