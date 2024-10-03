Vera Lions roaring support for Asprodalba

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 9:00 • 2 minutes read

Asprodalba works hard to support, grow and integrate locals with intellectual disabilities Credit: Asprodalba

The Vera Lions have been raising money for Asprodalba in support of the organisation’s hard work.

Asprodalba is an association for the promotion of people with intellectual disabilities in the Levante Almeriense, and the staff involved work tirelessly to support their residents.

The organisation’s logo is a butterfly with a broken wing, which Asprodalba told Euro Weekly News it represented, “Even with one broken wing, the butterfly can still fly”.

In 2022, Asprodalba undertook a project to create another residential centre in Vera, and are in need of funds to finish the construction.

Asprodalba’s current facilities prove the team’s devotion to their clients, creating an environment that supports and encourages growth; with visual aids; administration tasks to build independence; projects that build confidence; relaxation and sensory stimulation rooms, as well as adapting everything to ensure accessibility for everyone.

The association also organises activities and events for the 21 residents, including beach days, theatres, concerts and cinema outings.

Asprodalba’s work is crucial in helping those with intellectual disabilities and their families, and the Vera Lions recognise this.

The Vera Lions, a prominent fundraising group, have dedicated their recent events to Asprodalba, with the aim of raising €10,000.

In true Lions spirit, they have pledged to match this; if the public raises €10,000, they will double it to €20,000.

Andy Pearson, the president of the Vera Lions, emphasised “Asprodalba is something very important and personal to me, the work they do and what they give to the community is amazing.

“Helping people is what the Lions are about,” Andy emphasised, “support in your community.”

The Lions have held multiple events to raise for Asprodalba, including a tribute act night and a quiz night, in addition to their Penny Pots, so far raising more than €2800.

The Lions expressed their gratitude after the most recent fundraiser, stating “Thank you to Keith and all the people involved with and who attended the Kubatin quiz in Arboleas for the generous donation of 250€ plus a load of loose change which adds up.”

To help the Vera Lions and support the hard work of Asprodalba, they have three upcoming events; A Lip-Sync competition at Tito’s, Mojacar, on October 5, a Rocktoberfest on October 13 and a Horse Race night at Indalo Bowling Club on November 15.

Alternatively, the Lions say “if you have a pot of loose change we would be more than happy to relieve you of it.”

