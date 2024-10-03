Vera’s San Cleofas celebrations

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 9:30 • 1 minute read

Vera’s San Cleofas festivities were a display of community and creativity Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

Vera’s San Cleofas was celebrated with vibrant joy, driven by community spirit and unity, emphasised by Saturday’s Tourism Day.

The festivities began on Tuesday, September 24, with a vibrant chupinazo (a rocket launch to signal the start) and proclamation, followed on Wednesday by the feast of San Cleofas and celebrations in his name.

Thursday was dedicated to the elderly with a breakfast at Churreria Chispa and a concert by Rebujitos. while Friday’s main event was a concert by David Civera following a lively parade of floats and brass bands.

Saturday’s celebrations coincided with World Tourism Day, and Vera took this opportunity to highlight its community and hospitality.

This year’s Children and Youth Queens, along with their Maids of Honor, filled the historic centre with flowers and cheer.

Accompanied by the Mayor, Alfonso Garcia Ramos, and the Vera Municipal Music Band, these young ambassadors of the town handed out carnations to locals and tourists alike, spreading happiness throughout the Plaza Mayor.

This touching gesture is a beautiful tradition that embodies Vera’s hospitality and welcoming spirit.

Maintaining this philosophy, the mayor said, “The festivities should be, in addition to an opportunity for meeting and having fun, a time to welcome with care and joy all the visitors who decide to accompany us during these days of celebration.”

The party continued at the Midday Fair in El Palmeral Fairgrounds, with faces lighting up as the streets transformed into a blooming garden of carnations, capturing the essence of community pride.

Sunday closed the Fair of Vera in honour of San Cleofas, with live performances by “Rondalla de Mayores” and “Sol y Luna,” concluding with a spectacular fireworks display.

“With the arrival of the Vera Fair, we say goodbye to the summer season with joy, fun and good times,” said the mayor on opening day, summarising the importance of the fair, stating it is “the best way to say goodbye to summer and get back to routines, especially for our little ones, who are starting school again full of projects and excitement.”

“The fireworks display put an end to our Fair with an exceptional touch,” concluded the mayor.

