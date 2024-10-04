A breakthrough for ovarian cancer: OvarianVax

By Letara Draghia • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 10:51 • 3 minutes read

Liz Hatton met yesterday with William and Kate. Credit: Instagram, princeandprincessofwales

The Prince and Princess of Wales met yesterday with Liz Hatton, a brave teenager battling terminal ovarian cancer.

Liz, whose cancer has sadly become chemo-resistant, expressed deep gratitude for the royal couple’s visit, calling herself “beyond lucky” after receiving a heartfelt hug from Princess Kate – who has recently received chemotherapy for cancer in her abdomen.

While Liz’s condition remains grave, there’s renewed hope on the horizon for others diagnosed with ovarian cancer, thanks to a revolutionary new vaccine currently being developed in the UK. This vaccine aims to eliminate the deadly disease and is seen as a monumental step forward in the fight against ovarian cancer.

The developing ovarian cancer vaccine

This is the world’s first vaccine of its kind, and early research suggests it could be a major breakthrough in preventing the return of ovarian cancer in patients. Cancer Research UK is funding the study with up to £600,000 (€715,758) over the next three years.

As reported by ITV News, researchers at the University of Oxford are developing a new vaccine called OvarianVax. This vaccine is designed to help the immune system identify and target ovarian cancer in its early stages. The goal is for the vaccine to be offered as a preventive measure through the NHS, with the long-term aim of eradicating the disease.

Experts believe the vaccine could function similarly to the HPV vaccine, which has made significant strides in the fight against cervical cancer.

Ovarian cancer in the UK and Europe

Ovarian cancer is one of the most challenging cancers to diagnose and treat. In the UK, it is the sixth most common cancer, and approximately 7,500 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year. It is often referred to as the “silent killer” due to its subtle symptoms, which can easily be mistaken for less severe issues like bloating, digestive problems or premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

The survival rates for ovarian cancer in the UK remain alarming, with only 45 per cent of patients surviving five years or more after diagnosis.

According to 2021 data, Europe has the highest rates of ovarian cancer in the world. In 2020, there were over 66,000 new cases of ovarian cancer in Europe, as reported by Ovarian Cancer Commitment. Many women are diagnosed at an advanced stage when the cancer is harder to treat, leading to lower survival rates compared to other cancers.

This new vaccine is aimed at improving these statistics, potentially saving thousands of lives and giving women diagnosed with ovarian cancer a fighting chance at long-term survival.

A chemo-resistant battle: Liz Hatton’s heart-breaking story

At just 16 years old, Liz Hatton has become an inspiration for many. Her ovarian cancer has tragically become resistant to chemotherapy. As reported by Ovarian Cancer Action, ‘Chemotherapy is a very effective treatment for women with ovarian cancer when they are first diagnosed. However, in 70-90 per cent of cases, the cancer will reoccur, often having developed a resistance to chemotherapy so that it no longer works.’ This shocking statement underscores the need for innovative treatments like the new vaccine being developed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ meeting with Liz highlighted the importance of raising awareness about ovarian cancer and the devastating impact it can have on young lives. Princess Kate was visibly moved by Liz’s courage as they embraced. A statement was put on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account yesterday saying, ‘A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us.’

What the ovarian vaccine could mean for cancer patients

While traditional treatments like surgery and chemotherapy remain the standard for now, this vaccine offers a glimmer of hope for those who fear reoccurrence. One of the significant benefits of the vaccine is its potential to train the immune system to recognise the proteins on the surface of ovarian cancer, known as tumour-associated antigens.

If successful, this vaccine could become part of the treatment regimen for ovarian cancer patients, reducing the need for invasive treatments and improving the quality of life for survivors.

Director of the university’s ovarian cancer cell laboratory Prof Ahmed said, “It is a really exciting time,” and if successful, the vaccine will potentially have an impact within the next five years.

Awareness and early detection of ovarian cancer

Despite these positive advancements, awareness and early detection remain crucial in the fight against ovarian cancer. Many women diagnosed with the disease initially miss the early warning signs, which include bloating, pelvic pain, and difficulty eating or feeling full quickly. By the time they seek medical advice, the cancer has often advanced, reducing the effectiveness of available treatments.

Cancer vaccines could potentially be saving millions of lives one day.