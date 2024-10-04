By Donna Williams • Updated: 04 Oct 2024 • 10:35 • 3 minutes read

Assisted dying bill to be formally introduced in UK on October 16, Credit: Shutterstock: Ground Picture

At present, both euthanasia and assisted suicide (also known as assisted dying) are illegal in the UK, but that may be about to change as new proposals are being introduced in Parliament this month.

Naturally, one famous UK broadcaster who has been championing this subject, Dame Esther Rantzen, is thrilled to hear that there has been some movement.

She herself, terminally ill with lung cancer, joined Dignitas last year, the assisted dying clinic in Switzerland. However, even though this will give her the means to ‘die with dignity,’ her loved ones will not be permitted to be there with her as that would be considered ‘assisted suicide’. Currently, under the terms of the Suicide Act (1961), this is punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Speaking about the possible change, she said, “I never thought I might live to see the current cruel law change. But even if it is too late for me, I know thousands of terminally ill patients and their families will be given new hope.”

This UK debate concerns assisted dying, not euthanasia

To be clear, the proposal is to ‘hold a fresh debate on assisted dying,’ which comes after MPs rejected a bill on the issue in 2015. This discussion is not going to be considering changing the law on euthanasia, which, as things currently stand, in some circumstances, can be regarded as manslaughter or even murder, where the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

This brings me to the important distinction between the two, as many countries treat them very differently as far as the legalities associated with either act are concerned. For example, here in Spain, both assisted suicide and euthanasia are legal, subject to specific conditions being met. Further detailed information can be found in this article previously published by Euro Weekly News.

Spain is actually only one of five countries to legalise both assisted suicide and euthanasia. The other countries are Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Portugal. Interestingly, you will note that while assisted dying is legal and well-documented in Switzerland, the act of euthanasia is not. The other country that permits assisted dying but not euthanasia is Austria.

Assisted suicide vs euthanasia: what is the difference?

The distinction between the two is connected to the role that the person dying takes in the actual act. For example, if a doctor were to administer a drug to a terminally ill patient with the purpose of ending their life, this would be considered an act of euthanasia.

Conversely, if someone were to assist a terminally ill person by handing them a lethal dose of pills or other means that they knew they intended to take to end their own life, this would be considered assisted suicide.

Although it is somewhat surprising that a Catholic country like Spain would permit both options, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that in changing the law in June 2021, he was responding to what society was widely demanding.

Turning to X just minutes after the vote, he tweeted, “Today we have become a more humane, fairer and freer country. The euthanasia law, widely demanded by society, has finally become a reality.”

Assisted dying continues to be an emotive topic in the UK

As might be expected, this is still a very controversial and sensitive subject within the UK. While Labour MP Kim Leadbeater is putting forward the bill, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has made it clear that this will be a ‘free vote’ with no mandate to maintain a party line. The Bill is expected to be formally introduced on October 16, with the first full debate likely to occur later in the year.

However, despite this, opinions on this delicate matter are already being voiced. For example, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, a former Paralympian, has stated she is against the proposed change. She has gone on record, telling the BBC that she is “concerned about the impact on vulnerable people, on disabled people, and of coercive control. Also, regarding the time and capacity, doctors will have to make sure it’s someone’s settled wish.”

Dr believes the answer is better access to palliative care in the UK

Likewise, Dr Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of Care Not Killing, a group in opposition to changing the law, has expressed his disappointment at the news of the forthcoming bill. He said, “I would strongly urge the government to focus on fixing our broken palliative care system that sees up to one in four Brits who would benefit from this type of care being unable to access it, rather than discussing this dangerous and ideological policy again.”

It would seem, therefore, that Leadbetter may have quite the debate on her hands. She readily acknowledges that she understands why her fellow MPs would be wary of discussing this ‘emotive’ topic and that she herself is nervous, too. However, she still believes the consensus is that the time is right for that debate and discussion.

I am sure the more than 200,000 people who signed the petition calling for dying people to be able to ask for medical assistance to end their lives with dignity agree with her.