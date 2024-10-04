By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 04 Oct 2024 • 13:25 • 3 minutes read

New Information Uncovered in Investigation of Bayesian Yacht Tragedy. Credit: Shutterstock, SvedOliver

New revelations in the Bayesian yacht tragedy: British tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s cause of death confirmed as drowning. The inquest into the sinking, which left seven dead, including Lynch and his daughter, continues with further investigation into potential crew errors. Stay updated on the latest findings and court hearings.

Mike Lynch’s Cause of Death Revealed as Inquest Unfolds

The inquest into the tragic sinking of the Bayesian Yacht is underway. British tech mogul Mike Lynch’s cause of death has been provisionally confirmed as drowning, while the inquest into the death of his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, remains shrouded in mystery.

The investigation is underway into the devastating sinking of the £25 million superyacht, Bayesian, which left seven people dead, including Lynch, his daughter, and their close friends, Jonathan and Judy Bloomer. The maritime disaster unfolded in the early hours of August 19, just off the Italian coast during what’s being described as a “freak storm.” Despite efforts from the 22 people onboard, including 10 crew members, the tragedy claimed seven lives.

The inquest, held at Suffolk Coroner’s Court, heard that Lynch, 59, who was once one of the UK’s richest men, perished alongside his daughter and friends. The court was told that while Lynch’s death has been officially linked to drowning, the results of Hannah’s post-mortem are still being probed. Meanwhile, Italian authorities have launched their own investigation into the deadly disaster.

Mystery Surrounds Crew Blunder as Shocking Footage Emerges

Explosive new revelations came to light as an ITV documentary aired a picture taken just 14 minutes before the superyacht vanished beneath the waves. The haunting image appears to show a door in the yacht’s hull securely closed – contradicting theories that a crew mistake allowed water to flood the lavish 56-metre vessel.

A diver who was part of the rescue operation has revealed the heart-breaking moment the victims were discovered. Five of the victims were found huddled together, the rescuer shared in the new ITV documentary. The diver believes that they were likely trying to escape or maybe seeking comfort in their final moments. The witness’ chilling account revealed that Hannah Lynch, just 18 years old, was the hardest to locate due to her small build. “She was hidden behind mattresses,” he explained, adding that her recovery hit the team hard due to her young age. Hannah was only 18 years of age and was about to start university.

Bloomers’ Tragic Fate Still Under Scrutiny

The mysterious deaths of Jonathan Bloomer, 70, chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife Judy, 71, remain under investigation. The couple, close friends of Lynch, were pulled from the wreckage two days after the disaster. Their families, desperate for answers, are now left waiting until April 15 2025, when the next stage of the inquiry is expected to shed light on what happened that night.

The Heartbreaking Last Voyage

The ill-fated journey was meant to be a celebratory escape for Lynch, who had recently been cleared in a gruelling ten-year legal battle. However, the dream getaway turned into an unimaginable nightmare as the yacht, just 0.8 nautical miles off the Sicilian coast, sank without warning.

Now, as investigators comb through the wreckage, the grieving families are left in limbo. Why did the Bayesian sink so quickly? Was it human error, a freak accident due to the extreme weather, or something more sinister? The maritime accident branch is leaving no stone unturned while a separate criminal investigation by Italian authorities looms.

For now, the cause of the disaster remains “unascertained.” In the coming months, the inquests will dig deeper into what really caused the deaths of these seven souls, with grieving families hoping for justice and answers.

The next court hearing is set for April 15 2025, where more heartbreaking details are expected to emerge about the doomed superyacht’s final moments.