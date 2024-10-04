Centenarians of Axarquía: A celebration of longevity

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 04 Oct 2024 • 12:58 • 2 minutes read

Honouring a Century of Life Image: Facebook/ Diputación de Málaga

THE Axarquía region has long been known for its beautiful landscapes and quaint white-washed villages, but it may also hold a secret to living a long, healthy life.

A Celebration of Centenarians in Axarquía

As part of the Diputación de Málaga’s Mes del Mayor (Month of the Elderly), five local residents who turned 100 this year were honoured, showcasing the impressive longevity of the area’s elderly population.

Among the centenarians celebrated were Isabel Mata, María del Carmen Casas, and José Díaz from Rincón de la Victoria, Antonio Gutiérrez from Benamargosa, and Antonio Ortega from Comares. Their recognition highlights the potential role of the Mediterranean diet, an active lifestyle, and strong community ties in promoting long life.

Active Lifestyles: Staying Engaged at Any Age

Throughout October, activities such as walking routes, cultural excursions, and creative workshops emphasise the importance of staying active and engaged in later years. These events, coupled with initiatives like the Plan Contra la Soledad (Plan Against Loneliness), ensure that seniors remain connected and supported.

Centenarians’ Wisdom: Lessons for Healthy Living

The celebration of these centenarians is a testament to the vibrant, healthy lives lived in the Axarquía region, reminding us all of the benefits of community, activity, and a Mediterranean way of life.

Living the Mediterranean Way: Tips for Longevity and Well-Being

1. Embrace a Plant-Based Diet

Tip: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes as staples in your meals.

Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes as staples in your meals. Benefit: This diet is rich in antioxidants and nutrients, promoting heart health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

2. Incorporate Healthy Fats

Tip: Use olive oil as your primary fat source and enjoy avocados, nuts, and fatty fish.

Use olive oil as your primary fat source and enjoy avocados, nuts, and fatty fish. Benefit: Healthy fats are essential for brain health and can help lower cholesterol levels.

3. Stay Physically Active

Tip: Engage in regular activities like walking, swimming, or cycling, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly.

Engage in regular activities like walking, swimming, or cycling, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly. Benefit: Physical activity boosts longevity, improves mood, and supports overall health.

4. Cultivate Social Connections

Tip: Prioritise family gatherings, community events, and shared meals to strengthen social bonds.

Prioritise family gatherings, community events, and shared meals to strengthen social bonds. Benefit: Strong social ties are linked to better mental health and a lower risk of depression.

5. Practice Mindful Eating

Tip: Take time to enjoy meals without distractions, savoring the flavors and textures of food.

Take time to enjoy meals without distractions, savoring the flavors and textures of food. Benefit: Mindful eating promotes a healthier relationship with food and can help prevent overeating.

6. Enjoy a Balanced Lifestyle

Tip: Balance work, leisure, and relaxation, incorporating time for hobbies and self-care.

Balance work, leisure, and relaxation, incorporating time for hobbies and self-care. Benefit: A balanced lifestyle reduces stress and promotes mental well-being.

7. Stay Hydrated

Tip: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and enjoy herbal teas or moderate amounts of wine with meals.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, and enjoy herbal teas or moderate amounts of wine with meals. Benefit: Proper hydration is crucial for maintaining energy levels and supporting bodily functions.

8. Embrace Nature

Tip: Spend time outdoors, whether gardening, hiking, or simply enjoying a walk in the park.

Spend time outdoors, whether gardening, hiking, or simply enjoying a walk in the park. Benefit: Nature exposure enhances mental clarity, reduces stress, and promotes physical health.

Share Your Mediterranean Journey: How Have You Embraced the Lifestyle in Spain?

As the centenarians of Axarquía remind us, embracing the Mediterranean lifestyle can lead to a longer, healthier life filled with joy and community. Have you found ways to incorporate the Mediterranean way of living since moving to Spain? Whether it’s through diet, social connections, or staying active, your experiences matter. Share your journey with us and let’s inspire each other to cultivate vibrant lives in this beautiful region!

