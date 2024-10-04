Centenarians of Axarquía: A celebration of longevity

By Catherine McGeer •
Honouring a Century of Life
Image: Facebook/ Diputación de Málaga
THE Axarquía region has long been known for its beautiful landscapes and quaint white-washed villages, but it may also hold a secret to living a long, healthy life.
As part of the Diputación de Málaga’s Mes del Mayor (Month of the Elderly), five local residents who turned 100 this year were honoured, showcasing the impressive longevity of the area’s elderly population.
Among the centenarians celebrated were Isabel Mata, María del Carmen Casas, and José Díaz from Rincón de la Victoria, Antonio Gutiérrez from Benamargosa, and Antonio Ortega from Comares. Their recognition highlights the potential role of the Mediterranean diet, an active lifestyle, and strong community ties in promoting long life.
Throughout October, activities such as walking routes, cultural excursions, and creative workshops emphasise the importance of staying active and engaged in later years. These events, coupled with initiatives like the Plan Contra la Soledad (Plan Against Loneliness), ensure that seniors remain connected and supported.
The celebration of these centenarians is a testament to the vibrant, healthy lives lived in the Axarquía region, reminding us all of the benefits of community, activity, and a Mediterranean way of life.
As the centenarians of Axarquía remind us, embracing the Mediterranean lifestyle can lead to a longer, healthier life filled with joy and community. Have you found ways to incorporate the Mediterranean way of living since moving to Spain? Whether it’s through diet, social connections, or staying active, your experiences matter. Share your journey with us and let’s inspire each other to cultivate vibrant lives in this beautiful region!
