The province of Alicante is brimming with hidden gems.
While its famous beaches often steal the spotlight, venturing a bit inland reveals stunning, lesser-known landscapes and great walking trails.
One such trail is the Rambla de Puça, located in Petrer.
This route, approximately 8 kilometres round trip, is easy and accessible to people of all ages, from children to adults.
The Rambla de Puça trail follows the ravine’s bed and begins at L’Algoleja. The path leads through a fascinating area known as “the caves of the river,” many of which are still inhabited and maintain a consistent temperature year-round.
To reach this destination from Alicante, take the A-31 motorway towards Madrid. Exit at Petrer/Elda and follow the signs to Petrer.
Once in the town, head towards L’Algoleja, which serves as an excellent starting point for exploring the Rambla de Puça.
Petrer Council advises visitors to exercise caution while walking the route. They recommend not hiking alone, keeping a close eye on children near the pools, and being mindful not to leave any litter behind.
Dogs are welcome on the trail, provided they are on a lead. This family-friendly route also features natural bathing areas, perfect for cooling off if you’re visiting during the warmer months.
