‘Dog-Killer’ Caterpillars Invading Spain

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 04 Oct 2024 • 13:59 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Policía Axarquía, Facebook. Pet Owners on High Alert: Killer Caterpillars Invading Spain

Toxic Processionary caterpillars are becoming more and more present in Spain, posing a deadly threat to pets. Keep dogs safe as authorities warn of the toxic Processionary caterpillar, a growing concern in places like Axarquia, Costa del Sol, Ibiza, Menorca, and Murcia.

Pet Owners on High Alert: Killer Caterpillars a Growing Concern in Spain

Pet owners soaking up the sun in Spain might want to take a break from tanning and keep a close eye on their four-legged friends – a hairy toxic menace is slithering through the streets, and it could spell disaster for some unlucky pooches.

The deadly Processionary caterpillar – a name that sounds more suited to a circus act than a silent killer – is back and making an early appearance this year, thanks to rising temperatures. When temperatures rise, so does the threat to pets. It’s a nightmare come true for dog owners in hotspots like Ibiza, Formentera, and Menorca. When temperatures soar, these dangerous creepy crawlies emerge early, turning a walk in the park into a potentially deadly game of Russian roulette for pets and pet owners.

The Processionary caterpillar might not look dangerous, but it can land your dog in a serious spot of bother. Just a single sniff or lick can trigger serious allergic reactions, breathing troubles, and, in extreme cases, blindness. Dog owners should be on high alert. These hairy creepy crawlies may induce mild skin reactions in humans, like itchy rashes, and in some cases, if someone is allergic, they may cause anaphylaxis. However, with dogs, the problem can be much more serious since the caterpillar’s hairs can act like poison darts that, in the worst cases, can lead to death by asphyxiation, according to pest control experts Doctor Pino.

The problem is so severe that authorities are handing out warnings, urging pet owners to stay vigilant. Vets across Spain have been telling dog owners to keep their dogs on a tight lead, especially in areas where these deadly bugs have been spotted. It’s not just the islands facing this issue – regions like Murcia are also seeing more of these caterpillars. There were government warnings reported in Murcia in January, and Almeria in February 2024.

Even the Axarquia Police Department released a public announcement on their Facebook page in 2021 warning pet owners about the dangers to dogs. Local Malaga vet Eduardo Fernandez stressed the importance of caution: “You must keep your pets away from these insects. Even brief contact could, in some cases, result in a life or death situation for your dog.”

There is a treatment available for trees, which helps prevent outbreaks of this creepy crawler. Many local councils already have regular seasonal treatment programmes in place. However, with changing temperatures, the caterpillar is hatching at unexpected times of the year.

So, if you’re out and about with your dog in Spain, watch where they’re sniffing.