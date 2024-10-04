By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 15:31 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Elda’s Foco Cultural is now hosting the photographic exhibition titled “Serenity and Style: From Movement to Metamorphosis,” featuring the work of the renowned artist Vicente Esteban.

This exhibition will remain open to the public until October 31, with visiting hours on Thursdays from 7:00.PM until 8:30:PM.

Photographic Exhibition

The exhibition showcases two series of photographs that delve into the essence of the human body from different yet complementary perspectives.

The first series consists of striking black-and-white images that capture the beauty and energy of dance through a series of dynamic snapshots.

Fashion & Photography

The second series takes a more conceptual approach, transforming the human body into living works of art by merging elements of fashion, photography, and artistic expression.

Iñaki Pérez, the Councillor for Culture, expressed his enthusiasm for this exhibition, stating, “We are thrilled to host such a high-calibre artistic display in Elda.”

“Vicente Esteban presents a unique interpretation of the human body, illustrating everything from the tranquillity of still movement to the metamorphosis of art. This exhibition not only enhances our cultural offerings but also encourages reflection on the nature of beauty and bodily expression.”

Open Invitation

The councillor has extended an invitation to all residents and visitors of Elda, encouraging them to visit the Cultural Spotlight to experience this exhibition.