Published: 04 Oct 2024

The AFPO will meet on October 18, where Christina Bradley will be speaking. Credit: Shutterstock:Prathankampap

The Association of Foreign Property Owners, AFPO, is conscious of the concerns of its members who still hold property and investments in the UK regarding the upcoming UK budget.

To address these concerns, AFPO has invited Christina Bradley, an expert from Blacktower Financial Management, to speak at their upcoming meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 10.30am on Tuesday October 8, at the Club de Tenis Calpe. Non-members are welcome to attend but will be required to pay the €15 membership fee. Light refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the meeting.

The Association of Foreign Property Owners was set up in 1987

For those who are unfamiliar with the Association of Foreign Property Owners (AFPO), it is a non-profit organisation established in 1987 by a group of foreign residents in Costa Blanca. They set it up to support people with information about important subjects pertaining to living in Spain and official changes in legislation.

The association has a very good relationship with the British Consulate in Alicante, whose staff are on hand to give advice on any issues that members may be facing.

Members meet three times a year, and there is always a guest speaker to give an informative talk, as this the case with the meeting coming up in October. New members are always welcome so for more information contact President Carole Saunders on 639 637 520, or email calcalpe@gmail.com

