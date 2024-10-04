Fourteen years old and going for gold

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 20:08 • 1 minute read

Erika Herrera competing in the weight lifting championships in Madrid. Photo Credit, Antonio Martínez

Erika Herrera may only be 14-years-old, but she just won three gold medals for weightlifting.

Herrera, from Palma de Mallorca, has been crowned champion of the SUB15 Spanish Weightlifting Championships, which took place last weekend in Madrid. The exceptionally strong young woman received her gold medals for lifting 49kg, 56kg, and an astonishing 69kg across different categories, defying the limits of which most 14-year-olds are capable.

Herrera trains with the Club Pesas Ciutat de Palma, and has represented the club both at national and international level over the last year, in championships outside the Balearics, making her coach, Antonio Martínez, proud every time. She started her training with Martínez three years ago, when she was just 11-years-old, and the coach insists that starting strength training when young can have hugely positive effects on physical and mental development [Diario de Mallorca, 30/09/2024]. However, researchers at Cleveland University Hospital dispute this, saying that “maximal lifting (highest weight amount you can lift one to three times) may put […] more risk for injury to the growing areas of a child´s body”, and do not advise the inclusion of maximal lifting in a fitness routine until post puberty. This said, the UK based Athletic Performance Academy explored the effects of weight lifting on the growth plates of children and teenagers in a detailed blog entry back in April 2020 and considers weight training to be a valuable part of a young person´s fitness routine when monitored carefully, stating that “We might not have as much control over the forces they experience [when] playing sport, but at least we [when weight training] are using alternative (but equally effective) ways to overload the legs.”

Herrera personally attributes her achievements to a combination of determination, mental and physical preparation, and support from her club and its members, and is confident that her career will, quite literally, continue to go from strength to strength.