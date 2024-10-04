From the Wall, the Floyd are back

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 18:15 • 1 minute read

From the Wall live show. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona.

From the Wall, a tribute to the greatness of one of the giants of British rock, Pink Floyd, plays Estepona, Friday, October 11.

The Malaga outfit, From the Wall, are an acclaimed group solely dedicated to performing and representing the best and most emblematic numbers by the British symphonic rock giants. Not even David Gilmore plays ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ anymore, so your only opportunity to hear it live again may well be here.

A special tribute in music and light to the Floyd

They pay a special tribute to the Floyd through a review of their most iconic songs, faithful to the spirit of Symphonic and Prog Rock, from throughout their long career.

The repertoire choice for the night will be full of classic pieces such as Money, Another Brick, Hey You, Breathe, Eclipse, Comfortably Numb, and Wish You Were Here, among others. Adding to the mesmerising experience will be their light show backdrop and projections. A real treat for fans of David Gilmore, Nick Mason, Sad Barrett, Roger Waters, and Richard Wright.

From the Wall play Louie Louie in Estepona on Friday, October 11 at 11pm. Tickers are available from Eventbrite. Tickets are €12 in advance and €15 on the door.