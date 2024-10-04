Fuengirola bus strikes coincide with Feria

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 8:46 • 1 minute read

Fuengirola bus station. Credit: Wikipedia CC

Strike action by bus drivers in Fuengirola is due to kick off just in time for the opening of the town’s fair.

Disruptions to bus services are planned to begin on Sunday, October 6. There have already been some partial disruptions because of industrial action over the last 6 months. Now, negotiations have broken down despite a pre-agreement offered to the transport company Interbus by the union SLT back in August.

Walkouts will affect services in Fuengirola on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 7am to 11am, and later from 2pm to 6pm, until a definitive agreement is reached.

Partial bus driver strikes ongoing

The general secretary of the SLT union representing transport workers, José María Cazallas, claims that the bus company refuses to sign an agreement reached between bus workers and the company in August, putting an end to partial strike action Fuengirola has been suffering for the last 6 months.

This pre-agreement, conceded by bus workers, proposes a gradual salary increase and a reduction in the overtime rate, as well as freezing the much higher salaries of workers who came from the previous concessionaire running the bus routes.

Interbus, however, paints a different story, claiming that both parties had already came to an agreement at the beginning of September, but then the workers came back claiming that it fell short of their expectations.

In any case, bus drivers are experiencing a pay cut and therefore are protesting by taking action that will coincide with the opening of the Fuengirola Feria. No precise details have been given on which routes will be affected yet.