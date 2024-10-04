Gibraltar shopping trip with Torrox Community Group

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 12:16 • 1 minute read

Explore Gibraltar with Friends Image: Shutterstock/ Giannis Papanikos

THE Torrox Community Group is hosting an exciting shopping trip to Gibraltar on Saturday, October 12, and there are only a few spaces left! With convenient pick-up points in Torrox Hub, Torrox Bus Station, Torrox Park, Torrox Pueblo, Nerja, and even the Old Covid Tent at El Ingenio (upon request), it’s a hassle-free way to shop ‘til you drop.

Join the Exciting Shopping Trip to Gibraltar

For just €25 for members and €30 for non-members, participants can explore popular stores like Morrisons, M&S (open until 5 pm), Next (open until 3 pm), and more. Travelers will enjoy the luxury of comfortable coaches, making the trip both enjoyable and convenient.

A Great Way to Meet New Friends and Connect

This shopping excursion offers a fantastic opportunity to meet new friends and connect with the community, which is essential for anyone adjusting to life in Spain. Finding a supportive network not only enriches one’s social life but also enhances the overall experience of living abroad.

Limited Spaces Available – Book Today!

Spaces are filling up quickly, so if you want to join the fun, be sure to message the group today! For more details, check out their Facebook page: Torrox Community Club.

Discover More in Gibraltar Beyond Shopping

While in Gibraltar, participants can take advantage of more than just shopping. Visit the iconic Rock of Gibraltar, where you can enjoy stunning views, explore the fascinating St. Michael’s Cave, or meet the famous Barbary macaques.

For history buffs, a walk around the Great Siege Tunnels offers a glimpse into the area’s military past. Whether you’re into sightseeing, exploring nature, or indulging in duty-free shopping, Gibraltar has something for everyone to enjoy.

