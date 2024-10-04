By EWN • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 12:52 • 1 minute read

Golfers, You’re in for a Treat at Christy’s Irish Gastropub!

If you’re a golf enthusiast on the Costa del Sol, Christy’s Irish Gastropub in Fuengirola is the perfect spot to relax and recharge. Whether you’ve got a late tee time or a well-deserved day off from the course, Christy’s Full Irish Breakfast is a must-try, served daily from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Plus, for golf groups, Christy’s throws in a free jug of Bloody Mary to help soothe any sore heads from the night before!

Planning a golf presentation night? Christy’s large private terrace is ideal for your group celebrations. If dinner’s on your mind, their extensive menu has something for everyone—from half-pound burgers and classic fish & chips to juicy steaks and even full banquet-style meals.

For those keen on local golf knowledge or ready to challenge the local scene, Big Paul, Christy’s resident golf expert, is always on hand to offer advice on the Costa del Sol’s many courses. You can even challenge Christy’s Golf Society to a friendly match!

But Christy’s isn’t just for golfers. As the “Home of Football, the GAA, and Golf in Fuengirola,” they broadcast all the top matches on six large indoor and outdoor screens. And don’t miss out on their unbeatable deals on ice-cold beer buckets to enjoy while cheering on your team.

To reserve a table or make an enquiry, simply send a WhatsApp message to +34 620 226 911. Christy’s is the ultimate destination for sports, good food, and great company!

Sponsored