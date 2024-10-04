Italian strike action causes October mayhem

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 15:35 • 1 minute read

Empty Florence train station. Credit: Khun Ta - Shutterstock

Italy’s transport faces widespread disruption in October beginning Saturday 5 as strikes are announced across road, rail, and air.

Those travelling to and around Italy prepare for delays as mass strikes are planned that will affect the entire country, including users of trains, underground, buses, and even planes.

City commuters can expect to see delays and cancellations on all public transport systems, including subways, buses, and tram networks. In Rome, industrial action will cause disruption from 8.30am to 5pm and from 8pm until the end of each night, while in Milan, transport services will be disrupted between 8.45am to 3pm and 6pm until the end of the day, beginning Monday, October 7.

Strike action will leave Italian commuters and tourists in limbo

Air traffic controllers at Palermo airport will be staging a walkout on Friday, October 11 from 1pm to 5pm, so flight delays and possible cancellations are to be expected. Some disruption could be seen at Milan, Bari, and Brindsi airports too as air traffic control technicians down tools.

From 9pm on Saturday 12 until 9pm on Sunday 13, there will be a 24-hour strike on rail travel that will affect both long-distance and regional lines, leaving weekend tourists in limbo.

A 24-hour stoppage affecting local public transport services across Italy is planned on Friday, October 18. Timetables will vary from city to city, and, as well, at the same time there is a massive political demonstration in the centre of Rome on October 18.

And, if all that wasn’t bad enough, EasyJet pilots are staging industrial action on Sunday, October 27 between 1pm and 5pm. For further information, the company urges passengers for that day to consult the EasyJet website for updates on the situation. Buon viaggio!