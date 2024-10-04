By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 19:44 • 1 minute read

Credit: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A - Shutterstock

Happiness can ward off strokes and heart attacks, according to the results of a new study in the UK.

120,000 health records of people with an average age of 57 were analysed in the study, which found that the happier we are, the less likely we are to suffer life-threatening health issues.

The findings show that those demonstrating a high level of mental wellbeing were significantly less likely to suffer a heart attack, heart failure, or stroke.

As a result, doctors are saying that with a good combination of regular physical exercise, being social, and employing stress management methods, we could extend our levels significantly more than those who are not so happy.

Happy people have 44 percent less possibility of coronary artery disease

Adults with a low sense of wellbeing had much more chance of developing cardiovascular disease by some 10 to 21 percent, according to the research team. Those with the highest wellbeing scores were found to have a 44 percent less possibility of coronary artery disease, a 45 percent less chance of suffering a stroke, and a 51 percent less likelihood of heart failure.

The author of the report, Professor Wen Sun of the University of Science and Technology of China, suggested, ‘Health care professionals might consider including strategies to improve life satisfaction and happiness as part of routine health care, such as recommending regular physical activities, social activities, or stress management techniques as effective ways to enhance personal well-being.’

This study emphasises the importance of positive psychological health, including the more global factor of a person’s sense of well-being in living a longer, healthier, and happier life. So, it seems the old adage, ‘laughter is the best medicine,’ was always true.