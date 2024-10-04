Modern Magic at Marbella Carpets – Discover an unparalleled collection of luxurious carpets at Marbella Carpets’ clearance sale!

By EWN • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 16:40 • 2 minutes read

Modern Magic at Marbella Carpets

Jeff Meurs, the owner of Marbella Carpets on the Golden Mile is not only delighted with his stunning showroom that perfectly showcases his amazing collection of handmade carpets, but also thrilled to be the official distributor of Guy Laroche Paris carpets in the whole of Spain. It’s quite a coup for Jeff, who is a world expert on handwoven carpets, and it is a tribute to Marbella as the style capital of southern Spain.

Jeff’s passion for the Guy Laroche products is evident as he talks through the stunning Guy Laroche collection. These carpets are made by hand, and when they arrive in Spain, and eventually into the customer’s home, they bring with them a unique blend of colour and texture which will turn your interior into a living artwork and enhance the world of interiors.

Something that Jeff and his team at Marbella Carpets are diligent about. Indeed, Marbella Carpets never simply sells you a carpet. Jeff and his team will visit your house to discuss your needs and find the perfect rug for the effect you want to achieve.

The Guy Laroche carpets are rather stunning and the use of texture and contrast through blending cow hide with silk, for example, offers new visual excitement in the world of carpets.

These carpets are unlike anything available anywhere else in Spain.

The carpets come in sizes 160×230 and 190×290, although as Jeff explains, customers can order special sizes on request. It must be emphasised that every carpet in the Guy Laroche collection is handmade, and a bespoke one will take some weeks to produce and deliver, but when you see them, you’ll also understand that they are well worth the wait. And, although this fabulous line comes from an internationally famous fashion brand, the cost of owning one is not over-inflated.

Marbella Carpets is a treasure trove and if you haven’t visited it yet, you simply must. The passion for handmade carpets, plus Jeff Meurs’ unparalleled knowledge of the designs and the weaving process makes for a rare find and these carpets with their chic feel and cultural education.

It’s no wonder Guy Laroche Paris chose such a knowledgeable and passionate vendor to spread the joy of these remarkable handwoven carpets to Marbella and beyond.

Marbella Carpets

Golden Mile

Tel. 952 773 765

marbellacarpets.com

Sponsored