By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 19:15 • 1 minute read

Moors & Christians El Campello Credit: comunitatvalenciana.com

Continuing the ongoing theme of Moors and Christians festivities across the Costa Blanca North, between October 6 and 15, it is El Campello’s turn.

Between October 8 and 15, a medieval market will be in the Plaza de la Constitucion and surrounding streets.

The main event highlights are as follows:

Friday October 11

5.00pm: Assembly of the Moors and Christians camps on the beach of Carrer le Mar.

10.30pm: Parade of the town crier of the fiestas, with the captains and their entourage.

Midnight: Live music in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

Saturday October 12

7.00am: Disembarkation on the beach of Calle del Mar

8.30am: Moorish embassy on the beach and final battle for the town’s conquest.

11.30pm: Music in the Plaza de la Constitucion

Sunday October 13

11.30am: Christian embassy in the Festive Castle

7.00pm: Moors and Christians entrance (Calle San Juan Bosco, Avenida Generalitat and Calle Alcalde Oncina Giner)

11.30pm: Live music in the Plaza de la Constitucion

Monday October 14

8.00pm: Festive retreat (Same route as the entrance) including a DJ at the Festive Castle.

Tuesday October 15

11.00am: Offering of flowers and fruits to the Forsaken Virgin.

1.30pm: Great final ‘mascleta’ to Santa Teresa in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

8.00pm: Procession of the captains and the festive bands from the Church Square, followed by fireworks in honour of the Forsaken Virgin

For the entire schedule visit this website.

