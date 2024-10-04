By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 9:53 • 1 minute read

Desconcerto Credit:teatrecondal.cat

Coming to the Palau Altea Centre d’Arts is a musical theatre show like no other.

Created from the brilliant mind of Jordi Purti, the performance of ‘Desconcerto’ features the talents of twelve musicians who also demonstrate their acting abilities while portraying humour.

The show begins with the twelve musicians seemingly finding themselves in front of a packed audience with no conductor to direct them. Feigning surprise, they start to play, unleashing a whirlwind of melodies ranging from opera to hip-hop to classical, with a little Michael Jackson thrown in for good measure! Naturally, the conductor eventually makes his presence known, and then the fun really begins…

In this dynamic show, which is far from conventional, music is created with unusual objects such as bottles and typewriters. Within the musical display, there are romantic entanglements and heartbreak, a struggle with virtuosity. In a gestural theatre full of action, Desconcerto tells a story through music and humour in a way that is sure to leave the audience enthralled.

This show has been designed and is suitable for all audiences, including children as young as seven. The director choreographed the show to be engaging for both music lovers and those who have yet to discover and fall in love with the classics.

Desconcerto is available for one night only, Saturday October 12, and tickets are available by visiting, palaualtea.entradas.plus

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.