Portugal’s new unlimited rail pass for €20

By Letara Draghia • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 22:56 • 1 minute read

Aveiro railway station. Credit: Shutterstock, RIP Van Winkle

Frequent rail travellers in Portugal have reason to celebrate as the country is set to introduce a €20 rail pass, making travel across the nation more affordable and eco-friendly.

The initiative – named The Green Rail Pass – aims to boost public transport use and reduce reliance on cars, helping Portugal strive toward its sustainability goals.

What does the Portugal Green Rail Pass cover?

The pass, priced at just €20 per month, will offer unlimited travel across nearly all urban, regional, inter-regional and inter-city services operated by state-owned rail company Comboios de Portugal (CP), according to a report by Euronews.

The idea is to encourage more people to take the train by providing an attractive alternative to driving, which is costly and environmentally damaging.

When will Portugal’s unlimited rail pass be released?

Although the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, the rail pass is expected to roll out before the end of the year. Its introduction comes at a time when other European countries, such as Germany and France, are also pushing similar low-cost rail initiatives and lighter carbon footprint travel.

This new pass should be well-received by tourists and expatriates as it offers an affordable way to explore Portugal’s many picturesque regions, although, it won’t be valid on urban trains in the Lisbon and Porto Metropolitan Areas.

For those living in Portugal, this new pass could make a significant difference in day-to-day travel costs, as well as help to reduce their carbon footprint. It’s also a step towards a greener future while making Portugal even more accessible – so a win-win.