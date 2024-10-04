By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Oct 2024 • 12:21 • 1 minute read

Image: Alicante City & Beach

Alicante’s Mayor Luis Barcala emphasised the importance of “quality tourism in Alicante” during an institutional event celebrating World Tourism Day.

He stated, “We are striving for qualitative records, as we already possess quantitative ones.”

“Our focus is on ensuring that tourism remains sustainable and does not compromise our valuable resources so that the impressive figures we achieve can be maintained over time.

Premier Destination

He expressed a desire for Alicante to establish itself as a premier tourist destination rather than experiencing fleeting tourism trends.

To that end, he noted ongoing efforts to regulate public spaces and manage tourist apartments, balancing the needs of residents with those of the tourism industry.

Revolving Around Tourism

Tourism Councillor Ana Poquet echoed Barcala’s sentiments, asserting that “Alicante revolves around tourism.”

She provided key statistics to illustrate this point: tourism accounts for 15 to 20 per cent of the city’s GDP and employment.

Between January and August, over 750,000 visitors stayed in hotels and apartments, marking a 10 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Cruise Tourism

Additionally, cruise passenger numbers are projected to rise by another 10 per cent, reaching an estimated 225,000 by year’s end.

Santa Bárbara Castle is expected to welcome nearly one million visitors, achieving yet another historic milestone.