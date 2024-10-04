Review: Chef by Divot – A New Gastronomic Addition to San Pedro

The first thing you’ll notice about the restaurant is its warm, inviting atmosphere, complemented by a stylish and contemporary design. The vibe is effortlessly chic yet relaxed, perfect for a variety of dining experiences, whether it’s a special occasion or a casual evening out. Free on-street parking adds an extra layer of convenience for guests.

The menu at Chef is vast, offering an array of mouth-watering starters such as burrata, dumplings, and scallops, catering to a variety of palates. The main courses include an impressive selection of dishes ranging from meats, pastas, and chicken to vegetarian options. However, the real showstopper is the selection of premium meats.

One standout feature is the restaurant’s unique charcoal table grill, allowing diners to have their choice of meat cooked exactly to their liking—a rare and exciting touch that enhances the experience. For meat lovers, the fillet steak is a must-try. Quite possibly the best I’ve ever had, it’s cooked to perfection and paired with a carefully curated selection of sauces .The dessert menu is just simply divine. We shared a selection of desserts and enjoyed the ambiance with our coffees.

The wine list is another highlight, showcasing an impressive range of carefully chosen bottles that perfectly complement the dishes. Staff at *Chef by Divot* are attentive, friendly, and efficient, enhancing the overall dining experience.