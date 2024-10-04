Review: Chef by Divot – A New Gastronomic Addition to San Pedro

By EWN •
Chef by Divot
A New Gastronomic Addition to San Pedro
San Pedro has recently welcomed a fresh addition to its culinary scene with the opening of *Chef by Divot*. As a sister restaurant to the already we- ll-established Divot on the Costa del Sol, Chef has taken on the challenge of creating its own identity while maintaining the high standards its predeces- sor is known for. Some may have considered it ris- ky to expand in this way, but the result is undenia- bly impressive. In fact, *Chef by Divot* brings an invigorating new energy to the gastro world, setting itself apart in several ways
The first thing you’ll notice about the restaurant is its warm, inviting atmosphere, complemented by a stylish and contemporary design. The vibe is effortlessly chic yet relaxed, perfect for a variety of dining experiences, whether it’s a special occasion or a casual evening out. Free on-street parking adds an extra layer of convenience for guests.
The menu at Chef is vast, offering an array of mouth-watering starters such as burrata, dumplings, and scallops, catering to a variety of palates. The main courses include an impressive selection of dishes ranging from meats, pastas, and chicken to vegetarian options. However, the real showstopper is the selection of premium meats.
One standout feature is the restaurant’s unique charcoal table grill, allowing diners to have their choice of meat cooked exactly to their liking—a rare and exciting touch that enhances the experience. For meat lovers, the fillet steak is a must-try. Quite possibly the best I’ve ever had, it’s cooked to perfection and paired with a carefully curated selection of sauces .The dessert menu is just simply divine. We shared a selection of desserts and enjoyed the ambiance with our coffees.
The wine list is another highlight, showcasing an impressive range of carefully chosen bottles that perfectly complement the dishes. Staff at *Chef by Divot* are attentive, friendly, and efficient, enhancing the overall dining experience.
Edificio Arqueros Beach
Av. Del Mediterraneo s/n Local 1 29670, San Pedro Alcantara Malaga
633 822 254
Opening hours
Monday Tuesday 1.00pm – 23.30pm Wednesday CLOSED
Thursday 18.00 – 23.30pm
Friday Saturday & Sunday 1.00 pm – 23.30pm
